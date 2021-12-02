Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Entergy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 145.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.