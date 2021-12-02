Enterprises Ltd Inberdon Buys 17,500 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.00 per share, with a total value of $2,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.