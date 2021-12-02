Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

