Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

