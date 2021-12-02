Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
