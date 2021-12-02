Epiq Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CONMED by 50.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $97.95 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

