Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 485.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.14. 9,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

