Epiq Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

GIS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

