Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,650,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,753,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.