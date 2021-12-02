Epiq Partners LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 244,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

