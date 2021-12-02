Equal (EQL) Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Equal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a total market capitalization of $425,535.10 and approximately $5,397.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

