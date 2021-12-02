Era Swap 1-Day Volume Hits $383,767.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $15.63 million and $383,767.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

