Ernest S. Rady Purchases 600 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $20,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AAT opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

