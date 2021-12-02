Ernest S. Rady Purchases 600 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $20,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE AAT opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
