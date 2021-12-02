ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $745,689.91

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. ESBC has a market capitalization of $745,689.91 and approximately $65,969.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

