Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Robert Glanville Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ESNT stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after buying an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

