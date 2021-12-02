Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 749,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,468. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

