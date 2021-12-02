Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Societe Generale cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

