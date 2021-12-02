Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

