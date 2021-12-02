Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

ERFSF opened at $120.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.