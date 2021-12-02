Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 31st total of 685,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,748.8 days.

ERFSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded down $7.76 on Thursday, hitting $120.48. 317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.