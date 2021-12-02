Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $178.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

