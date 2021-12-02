Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 192,718 shares of company stock worth $12,303,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

