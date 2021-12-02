EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 117.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised EVI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

