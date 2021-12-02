EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.68

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

