Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.22 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

