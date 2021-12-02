Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 6,569 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.13% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

RGR stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

