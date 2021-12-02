Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,205 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

