Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 1,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $804.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $801.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.02. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $444.26 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

