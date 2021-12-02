Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 18,409 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.