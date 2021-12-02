Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,996 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 44.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,823,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,683,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

