Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to C at TheStreet

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.26.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.99. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,381 shares of company stock valued at $39,354,061 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.