Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,245,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 338,256 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. 39,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.95 and a twelve month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

