Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 809,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $5.45 on Thursday, reaching $118.77. 6,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,120. Exponent has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

