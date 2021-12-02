Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 613,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exro Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXROF remained flat at $$2.47 during midday trading on Thursday. 103,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,262. Exro Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

