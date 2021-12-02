Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Facebook were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.03. The stock had a trading volume of 541,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. The company has a market cap of $862.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

