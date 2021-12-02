Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $16.97 on Thursday, reaching $380.55. The stock had a trading volume of 538,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,457. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

