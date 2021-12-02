Falcon Wealth Planning Has $750,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $62.32. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

