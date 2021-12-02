Falcon Wealth Planning Has $8.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $79.23.

