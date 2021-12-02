Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 491 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $529.90. 80,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,203. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.96.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

