FAT Brands’ (FAT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.12. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.91%.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

