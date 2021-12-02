Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 14,179,095 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £8.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

