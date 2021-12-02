Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

