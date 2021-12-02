Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Ferguson
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.