Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.82.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $256.86 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.