FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of FG Financial Group worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FGF opened at $3.43 on Thursday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

