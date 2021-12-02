Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.