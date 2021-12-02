Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

