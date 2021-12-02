Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

Shares of STT opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

