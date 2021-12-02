Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

FITB stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

