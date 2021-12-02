Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.