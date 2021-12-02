Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 515 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 838,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.