Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 931 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $193.67 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.45 and a 52-week high of $200.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

